wrestling / News

WWE News: Shayna Baszler Seemingly Responds To Cody’s ‘Can’t Counter AEW’ Comment, Jeff Hardy’s Arrest Gets Local Coverage, Reason That Ricochet Missed Autograph Signing

July 15, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shayna Baszler

– As we previously reported, Cody said during AEW Fight for the Fallen that you can’t “counter-program” All Elite Wrestling. Shayna Baszler wrote the following on Twitter, which is seemingly a response to what he said.

WWE ran EVOLVE’s 10th anniversary show on the WWE Network at the same time as Fight for the Fallen, which is what likely drew Cody’s comments.

– The reason that Ricochet missed an autograph signing on Saturday was because he missed his flight. He was replaced by Alexa Bliss.

– Jeff Hardy’s arrest in Myrtle Beach over the weekend was picked up by the Myrtle Beach Sun News.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jeff Hardy, Ricochet, Shayna Baszler, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading