WWE News: Shayna Baszler Seemingly Responds To Cody’s ‘Can’t Counter AEW’ Comment, Jeff Hardy’s Arrest Gets Local Coverage, Reason That Ricochet Missed Autograph Signing

– As we previously reported, Cody said during AEW Fight for the Fallen that you can’t “counter-program” All Elite Wrestling. Shayna Baszler wrote the following on Twitter, which is seemingly a response to what he said.

Fights are won by the fighter that is 3 steps ahead. Related: WWE ppv’s are planned well in ADVANCE of when they are announced. Also related: definition of “counter” = an action given AFTER one is received — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) July 14, 2019

WWE ran EVOLVE’s 10th anniversary show on the WWE Network at the same time as Fight for the Fallen, which is what likely drew Cody’s comments.

– The reason that Ricochet missed an autograph signing on Saturday was because he missed his flight. He was replaced by Alexa Bliss.

– Jeff Hardy’s arrest in Myrtle Beach over the weekend was picked up by the Myrtle Beach Sun News.