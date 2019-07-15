wrestling / News
WWE News: Shayna Baszler Seemingly Responds To Cody’s ‘Can’t Counter AEW’ Comment, Jeff Hardy’s Arrest Gets Local Coverage, Reason That Ricochet Missed Autograph Signing
– As we previously reported, Cody said during AEW Fight for the Fallen that you can’t “counter-program” All Elite Wrestling. Shayna Baszler wrote the following on Twitter, which is seemingly a response to what he said.
Fights are won by the fighter that is 3 steps ahead.
Related: WWE ppv’s are planned well in ADVANCE of when they are announced.
Also related: definition of “counter” = an action given AFTER one is received
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) July 14, 2019
WWE ran EVOLVE’s 10th anniversary show on the WWE Network at the same time as Fight for the Fallen, which is what likely drew Cody’s comments.
– The reason that Ricochet missed an autograph signing on Saturday was because he missed his flight. He was replaced by Alexa Bliss.
– Jeff Hardy’s arrest in Myrtle Beach over the weekend was picked up by the Myrtle Beach Sun News.
