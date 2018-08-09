wrestling / News
Shayna Baszler Shares Pic With Natalya & Jazzy Gabert, Calls Them Big Influences On Her
August 9, 2018 | Posted by
– Shayna Baszler posted a picture with Natalya and Jazzy Gabert to her Instagram account, naming them as “big time influences” on her as a wrestler. You can see the post below from the NXT Women’s Champion, which was taken ahead of the Mae Young Classic night two tapings.
Natalya replied to the post as well, as you can see below:
Thank you @QoSBaszler … we connected from day 1! Grateful for you🖤 https://t.co/eRIxHEp0mN
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 9, 2018