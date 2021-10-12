Shayna Baszler Showcases Warhammer Style Gear Following Queen’s Crown Win on WWE Raw

– On last night’s edition of WWE Raw, Shayna Baszler beat Dana Brooke in their opening round match of the Queen’s Crown Tournament. Following her win, Baszler shared some photos on her Instagram, showcasing her gear from last night’s show, which was inspired by Warhammer’s Lion El’Jonson.

Baszler also quoted El’Jonson in the caption. She wrote the following:

The measure of true glory is not to give battle in the bright noon of war, surrounded by brave comrades upon the field of victory, but to valiantly fight on alone in the darkness w/no hope of aid or remembrance, & to spit defiance in midnight’s eye.” — Lion El’Jonson @warhammerofficial

Shayna Baszler will now face Doudrop in the Queen’s Crown semifinals on next week’s Raw. You can see her Instagram post and photos below: