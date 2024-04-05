Shayna Baszler Shows Respect To Masha Slamovich Following Bloodsport Match

As previously reported, Shayna Baszler had a match at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X, defeating TNA Wrestling’s Masha Slamovich. She was interviewed after the match and gave credit to Slamovich.

She said: “Yeah man, I made a post about it when it came out that I was showing up here. That this is what I came up in. I think I’ve been gone a while. I think people have forgotten that this is what made me who I am. Bloodsport. Just because you didn’t know Bloodsport existed, I came up with the Warmaster, under his tutelage. This is what I came up in. So my experience tonight, was a homecoming. I know the crowd didn’t think so. Maybe they forgot too. But for sure, by the end of that night, they knew exactly where I belong. You know, I’ll be honest with you. Masha put a video out talking about she wanted to be the first one to welcome me to Bloodsport, and it made me kind of laugh. Because to me, that told me she had no idea who I was. Because like I said, I’ve been here since the beginning of me. But what she showed me out there was that it’s not that she had no idea who I was. I’ll say this. Masha Slamovich, she knows who she herself is. And as much as I prove to everyone that I belong here, Masha proved to me she knows herself. She belongs here too.”