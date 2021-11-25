wrestling / News
Shayna Baszler Sees Smackdown Move As a Restart, Talks Career Goals
Shayna Baszler is looking at her move to Smackdown as a restart for her in WWE, discussing the draft move in a new interview. Baszler spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:
On her move to Smackdown being a restart: “I mean, I’ve been on Raw the whole time I’ve been here. So, going over to SmackDown, there’s a new locker room and there’s a whole crop of new talent, and on top of like things personally in my career. I’m not in a tag team now. I’ve been in a tag team for a while, so it’s a good way to look at it is that it’s a restart.”
On her goals in wrestling: “Obviously, the title is always a goal for anyone that is in this business. But I really just want to, like we talked about, it’s a restart. So I just want to reestablish the fact that it’s a dangerous time to be in the ring with me. I hadn’t been on a tag team really before. Now that I’m stepping away from that, so to speak, it’s a good time to remind people what I’m about. And maybe even some people that didn’t see my NXT run to just even introduce them to what I’ve been about.
“There’s a lot of people and a lot of reasons to leave a legacy. I don’t know how to explain it. Obviously, the title is at the top of the picture. But really it’s about stamping my mark and letting people know what I’m about.”
More Trending Stories
- Ruby Soho On Biggest Adjustment From WWE To AEW, Wearing Patches For Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan
- Britt Baker Reacts to CM Punk Calling Her One of AEW’s Pillars
- Insane Clown Posse Recall Working in WWE & WCW, Getting in Trouble For Doing A Moonsault
- Man Who Attacked Seth Rollins Addresses His Actions, Believes He Has ‘Legitimate Beef’ With Rollins