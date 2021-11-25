Shayna Baszler Sees Smackdown Move As a Restart, Talks Career Goals

Shayna Baszler is looking at her move to Smackdown as a restart for her in WWE, discussing the draft move in a new interview. Baszler spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:

On her move to Smackdown being a restart: “I mean, I’ve been on Raw the whole time I’ve been here. So, going over to SmackDown, there’s a new locker room and there’s a whole crop of new talent, and on top of like things personally in my career. I’m not in a tag team now. I’ve been in a tag team for a while, so it’s a good way to look at it is that it’s a restart.”

On her goals in wrestling: “Obviously, the title is always a goal for anyone that is in this business. But I really just want to, like we talked about, it’s a restart. So I just want to reestablish the fact that it’s a dangerous time to be in the ring with me. I hadn’t been on a tag team really before. Now that I’m stepping away from that, so to speak, it’s a good time to remind people what I’m about. And maybe even some people that didn’t see my NXT run to just even introduce them to what I’ve been about.

“There’s a lot of people and a lot of reasons to leave a legacy. I don’t know how to explain it. Obviously, the title is at the top of the picture. But really it’s about stamping my mark and letting people know what I’m about.”