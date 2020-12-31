wrestling / News
WWE News: Shayna Baszler Smokes Ribs, Latest UpUpDownDown Uno
December 30, 2020
– Shayna Baszler shared a new video on her YouTube account where she smokes some ribs for a holiday meal You can see it below:
– The latest UpUpDownDown Uno episode is online featuring Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Adam Cole, and Cesaro:
