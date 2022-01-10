Shayna Baszler On What She Thought Of Supernatural Storyline With Alexa Bliss, Her Current WWE Character

In a recent interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Shayna Baszler discussed what she thought of her supernatural storyline with Alexa Bliss, wanting explore more ideas for her current WWE character, and much more. Here’s what Baszler had to say:

Shayna Baszler on what she thoughts of her supernatural storyline with Alexa Bliss: “It’s funny – the Alexa stuff, if you look around that time on that episode of Raw, the next day it had 1.6 million views and the next-watched segment was, like, Drew [McIntyre] with 480,000. So, as much as you [certain fans] think you don’t like it, people clearly love it! And I just like doing that stuff because I get to show a different side with more layers. If all I am is this, there’s only so much you can do with that. You can’t tell those deeper stories if you don’t have depth to a character.”

On wanting explore more ideas for her current WWE character: “You have to show these depths – even when you’re a badass, you gotta show these depths of character so you can tell these stories. ‘How can I make this story in a wrestling sense?’ I always try to think about that too. I have friends who watch Marvel movies like, ‘How can we make this a cool wrestling story?’ For me, there’s so much lore in something like Warhammer – Star Wars, I’m into. So when I look at things like that – I started reading those things when I was younger, but now I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, so if I did this…'”