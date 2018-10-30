Various News: Shayna Baszler Suffers Minor Injury at Evolution, Robbie Doing Live Podcast Survivor Series Sunday

– According to Dave Meltzer and Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Shayna Baszler suffered a minor ankle injury during her match with Kairi Sane at WWE Evolution this past Sunday. She was spotted with crutches, but likely didn’t need them and was using them as a precaution.

– On Survivor Series Sunday, the second live Why It Ended podcast will take place, a few hours before the Survivor Series at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood in Baltimore, Maryland. Hosted by Robbie E, the event will feature special guests James Ellsworth and Francine.

Tickets for the event are available now through Jimmy’s Seafood at this link. Tickets are priced:

MLW’s Why It Ended with Robbie E. has been a very unique podcast over the last year, discussing why national runs ended for talents who discuss from a very personal perspective. It’s been a very unique concept and has led to some interesting ripple effects. Marc Copani (Muhammad Hassan) has given interview experience credit for spurring his return to the ring, and their interviews with Justin Credible and Buff Bagwell has gotten attention not only for their outlandishness, but also poignancy.

