Shayna Baszler Indicates That A Tag Title For Herself & Rousey Is Inevitable

Speaking recently with WWE Die Woche, Shayna Baszler was asked if she and Ronda Rousey had their sights set on the WWE Women’s Tag Team title (via Fightful). Baszler’s response indicated that neither of them had an official goal for the championship currently, but that it would only be a matter of time before they had their shot at it. You can watch the complete interview and read a highlight from Baszler below.

On the pair’s immediate goals and how they relate to the Women’s Tag Team Championship: “If that opportunity presents itself, it’s definitely not something we’re going to say no to. Especially once Ronda dropped the title [WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship] recently to Charlotte, we had a talk, and it’s not about the title or titles, we are out to remind people…it seems like people have forgotten just who Ronda and I are. We’re here to remind them. The title opportunities will come if we’re ourselves and we’re not taking any crap from anyone. I wouldn’t say it’s something we’re chasing necessarily, but it’s definitely something we see down the road.”