Shayna Baszler Takes Shot At WWE’s Four Horsewomen In Reply To Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss was interacting with fans on Twitter last night, when a comment about WWE’s Four Horsewomen got Shayna Baszler involved. It started with WWE’s top ten Money in the Bank moments, with a fan asking where Bliss was on the list. Bliss herself seemed curious, and suggested that the reason someone like Bayley and not herself was included was because she wasn’t a part of the group (which includes Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch).

Baszler wrote in her reply: “Neither are any of them.”

Baszler is referring to her own group of Four Horsewomen, which includes fellow MMA fighters-turned-wrestlers Ronda Rousey, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. There had been rumors of a battle between both factions in WWE but the feud has yet to materialize.