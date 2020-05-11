wrestling / News
Shayna Baszler Takes Shot At WWE’s Four Horsewomen In Reply To Alexa Bliss
Alexa Bliss was interacting with fans on Twitter last night, when a comment about WWE’s Four Horsewomen got Shayna Baszler involved. It started with WWE’s top ten Money in the Bank moments, with a fan asking where Bliss was on the list. Bliss herself seemed curious, and suggested that the reason someone like Bayley and not herself was included was because she wasn’t a part of the group (which includes Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch).
Baszler wrote in her reply: “Neither are any of them.”
Baszler is referring to her own group of Four Horsewomen, which includes fellow MMA fighters-turned-wrestlers Ronda Rousey, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. There had been rumors of a battle between both factions in WWE but the feud has yet to materialize.
Good question https://t.co/xx4SPjylMu
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 10, 2020
But I’m not a 4HW 🤷🏼♀️ https://t.co/VfQCvVwHAa
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 10, 2020
Neither are any of them. #authentic #original #4HW https://t.co/fnM2pYxIuo
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) May 11, 2020
