wrestling / News
Shayna Baszler Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Her Not To Do Traditional Wrestling Moves
Shayna Baszler’s wrestling style factors in her background in MMA, and she recently recalled how Vince McMahon influenced that. Baszler spoke with Ring the Belle and talked about how McMahon told her not to do wrestling-style moves, though he was surprised when she busted out some MMA offense in her next match.
“Yeah, he said ‘you have something everybody else doesn’t do; I don’t want you to do any pro wrestling[-style moves].'” Baszler said (according to Wrestling Inc). “Which was kinda confusing, because then, [after] the next match, he was like “What was THAT?!?'”
She continued, “It was a little bit of a transition understanding [him]. I think the communication style I was used to was different [when I was] coming up, so it took a little bit [of time to adjust].”
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray and Mark Henry Want Mercedes Mone To Appear At AEW All In
- John Cena Told Austin Theory Backstage That He Didn’t Believe Him As A Character
- Note On Original Plan For STRONG Women’s Title At NJPW Resurgence
- Trish Stratus in Purple Gown, Chelsea Green, Kayla Braxton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos