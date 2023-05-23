wrestling / News

Shayna Baszler Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Her Not To Do Traditional Wrestling Moves

May 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shayna Baszler Image Credit: Jeffrey Harris/411mania

Shayna Baszler’s wrestling style factors in her background in MMA, and she recently recalled how Vince McMahon influenced that. Baszler spoke with Ring the Belle and talked about how McMahon told her not to do wrestling-style moves, though he was surprised when she busted out some MMA offense in her next match.

“Yeah, he said ‘you have something everybody else doesn’t do; I don’t want you to do any pro wrestling[-style moves].'” Baszler said (according to Wrestling Inc). “Which was kinda confusing, because then, [after] the next match, he was like “What was THAT?!?'”

She continued, “It was a little bit of a transition understanding [him]. I think the communication style I was used to was different [when I was] coming up, so it took a little bit [of time to adjust].”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Shayna Baszler, Vince McMahon, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading