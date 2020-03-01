Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka Announced for Tomorrow’s Raw

– Following an initial report by the New York Post, WWE has confirmed that Shayna Baszler will face WWE women’s tag team champion Asuka in a singles match tomorrow night (Mar. 2) on Raw ahead of next Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event. You can check out the full announcement below.

Shayna Baszler and Asuka collide six nights ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

Before they collide along with four other fierce Superstars inside the Elimination Chamber this Sunday, Shayna Baszler and Asuka will clash this Monday night on Raw, as first reported by The New York Post.

Baszler and Asuka briefly came face-to-face last Monday, but now will go at it full fledged this Monday. Both will surely be looking to gain momentum as they prepare to enter the Elimination Chamber and prevail to earn the right to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. Two things are for sure as this match approaches: Fists are going to fly and Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan and Natalya will all have their eyes locked on the screen.