Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax Set for Next Week’s WWE Raw
September 14, 2021 | Posted by
– The former WWE women’s tag team champions will collide and face each other next week in a one-on-one match. WWE announced last night that Shayna Baszler will face Nia Jax on next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw (See below).
Last week, Baszler cost Nia Jax in her title match against Raw Women’s champion Charlotte Flair. This week, Nia Jax distracted Baszler when she faced Charlotte, enabling her to pick up the win. Now, the two former tag team partners will face each other and have a chance to settle their issues once and for all.
NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw@QoSBaszler & @NiaJaxWWE finally meet one-on-one in a heated showdown! pic.twitter.com/y08O8B810Y
— BIG E IS WWE CHAMPION (@WWE) September 14, 2021
