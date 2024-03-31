– While Nia Jax was an unwilling recipient of the Stinkface from Rhea Ripley, Shayna Baszler did not get the one she wanted, as she posted in a clip on TikTok. Nia Jax knocked down Ripley to stop her from delivering the Stinkface to Baszler, and Jax delivered to Baszler instead.

Baszler noted in the clip that she wants to “finish” her story with Ripley and finally get the Stinkface. Shayna Baszler wrote in the caption of her TikTok video, “If Cody gets a chance to finish his story, I should get a chance to finish mine. #wwe #wwelive #LimbByLimb”