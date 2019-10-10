Shayna Baszler Wants To Bring Realism To NXT Women’s Division

In an interview with Newsweek, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler said that she wants to bring a sense of realism to the NXT women’s division. Here are highlights:

On her goals for NXT: “I just want to bring back that grimy, no-nonsense realism that the women’s division has been lacking. And as long as I can stay true to that, the rest will take care of itself. I’m from the midwest, so I believe as long as you put your nose in the dirt it all comes out in the wash. It might take you a couple years longer than someone else, but I’m fine with that, and I think I’m finally seeing the fruits of that.”

On her transition to live TV: “It’s been an interesting thing to have to worry about different TV aspects like watching your mouth or something like a t-shirt you wear. I don’t know if this is a story I should tell, but I have a 1969 Mustang, and it’s my prize possession. I have a shirt that says ‘I heart 69 mustangs,’ so I was going to wear it and I put it on social media but just the camera shot showed ‘I heart 69’ and they were like, ‘No we are on tv now, so you can’t.’ It’s stuff I didn’t think of because I’m just all about my car. The point of [the performance center] is to groom us for TV, so when it was time to pull the trigger, we found that we were more ready than we thought. It was scary until we got in there, and then it was ‘OK, we got this.'”

On the legacy of the women’s division: “The girls that came through here from the beginning have all set the tone for how great this division has been. And if people are ever interested in watching that they can, and they’ll see that it’s been this great. The thing I keep saying is we aren’t holding back. It’s not like all of a sudden the reins are off. We’ve been doing this. Now everyone gets to see it on a bigger stage. It’s not a case of ‘when we get on TV now we’re really going to have good matches.’ It’s not any different from us. The groundwork was laid out for us, and we are just continuing what we came into.”