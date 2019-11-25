Shayna Baszler Wins Survivor Series Main Event, Becky Lynch Attacks After the Match (Pics, Video)

– Shayna Baszler has won her first WWE PPV main event, defeating Bayley and Becky Lynch at Survivor Series … though Becky Lynch got some revenge after. Baszler made Bayley tap out in the middle of the ring in the final match of the PPV, giving NXT the brand win with four wins to Smackdown’s two and Raw’s single win. You can see pics and video from the match below.

After the match, Lynch, who had been sent over the announcer’s table by Baszler just before the end of the match, attacked Baszler and took her down, then posed with the title to close out the show.