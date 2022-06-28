Shayna Baszler Reflects On Her Run In WWE NXT, Reaction To Her Losing NXT Women’s Title To Rhea Ripley

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Shayna Baszler discussed her run in NXT, why she thinks the women’s locker room was the best ever in women’s wrestling, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Shayna Baszler on her run in NXT and why she thinks the women’s locker room was the best ever in women’s wrestling: “I will go to my deathbed and say that the women’s locker room at the time that we had, like around the first women’s WarGames match, was the best women’s locker room there has ever been in women’s wrestling. I’ll put it up against All Japan Women. It didn’t matter who you picked out of that locker room, you’d be like, ‘Oh, man, they’re gonna have a match. That’s gonna be a banger.’ Every girl was worth her salt. And on top of that, and this is the rarity in all women’s sports, is that everybody got along. There were no issues. Everybody just wanted to tell the best story. Everybody just wanted to put on the best match. In hindsight, and we’ve said this in recent years that things have changed a lot just because of the landscape of the world and what happened, but like, we really took that for granted. You never know you’re in the best times when you’re in them, but man, some of my best friends came out of that locker room. That’s why some of those stories that were going on in NXT were so engaging because we all just wanted to tell the best story.”

On her match with Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s title and the reaction from the crowd: “That match I had when Rhea took the title off of me. There’s been great women’s matches, and everyone can name the same two or three in their top five of women’s matches that changed things. But even amongst those, when was the last time you remember the audience being so happy the bad guy lost and the good guy won? They stormed the ring, so much that the locker room was sent out with them. The body of work we put together, and it wasn’t just me – I want to get that out there because it takes everyone working together to build that moment. But that’s a moment. The crowd being so happy the bad guy finally lost – like I said, you can say this match is great or whatever, but that emotion is something that we in the locker room, we made moments like that.”

