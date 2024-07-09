Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark & Sonya Deville Team Up, Assault Damage CTRL On WWE Raw

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark have joined forces with Sonya Deville, allying to take out Damage CTRL on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Baszler and Stark team up with Deville and attack Kairi Sane, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY after they defeated Lyra Valkyria, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter.

The new trio also attacked the babyfaces, but focused primarily on Damage CTRL and left them lying. In a backstage segment after Baszler said that this should have happened a while ago and that they ran the division. Stark said they called Deville, who said that she was trying to help the two become the killers they are. They promised that this was just the start before being interrupted by WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre who said that it was their division.