Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark Earn Women’s Tag Team Title Shot On WWE Raw

May 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shayna Baszler Zoey Stark WWE Raw 5-20-24 Image Credit: WWE

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark are the new #1 contender’s for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, earning a title shot on Raw. Monday’s show saw Baszler and Stark win a Fatal Four-Way match against Katana Chance & Kayden Carter, Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile, and Damage CTRL to earn a shot at the titles held by Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

No word as of yet on when the title match will take place.

