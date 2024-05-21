Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark Earn Women’s Tag Team Title Shot On WWE Raw

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark are the new #1 contender’s for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, earning a title shot on Raw. Monday’s show saw Baszler and Stark win a Fatal Four-Way match against Katana Chance & Kayden Carter, Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile, and Damage CTRL to earn a shot at the titles held by Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

No word as of yet on when the title match will take place.

Which team will earn an opportunity to challenge for the #WomensTagTitles?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/BdwsSzRPSR — WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2024