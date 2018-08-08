Various News: Shayna Baszler’s Unique MMA Accomplishment, Slammiversary Rematch Set For This Weekend’s Impact TV Taping

– Catch Wrestling Um posted the following on Twitter, noting that NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler was the first fighter, male or female, to score a Twister submission on major televised MMA event…

Shayna Baszler was the first fighter, male or female, to score a Twister submission (Ground Cobra Twist) on major televised MMA (ShoXC April 2008). Baszler was also also the first fighter in the history of MMA to win with it twice. #BaezDay♤ pic.twitter.com/d2QZ5FkQ4l — Catch Wrestling U (@CatchWrestling) August 8, 2018

– Impact Wrestling has announced that that Pentagon Jr and Sami Callihan will compete in a Mexican Death Match at this Sunday’s television taping…