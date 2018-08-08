Quantcast

 

Various News: Shayna Baszler’s Unique MMA Accomplishment, Slammiversary Rematch Set For This Weekend’s Impact TV Taping

August 8, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Shayna Baszler

– Catch Wrestling Um posted the following on Twitter, noting that NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler was the first fighter, male or female, to score a Twister submission on major televised MMA event…

– Impact Wrestling has announced that that Pentagon Jr and Sami Callihan will compete in a Mexican Death Match at this Sunday’s television taping…

