Various News: Shayna Baszler’s Unique MMA Accomplishment, Slammiversary Rematch Set For This Weekend’s Impact TV Taping
– Catch Wrestling Um posted the following on Twitter, noting that NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler was the first fighter, male or female, to score a Twister submission on major televised MMA event…
Shayna Baszler was the first fighter, male or female, to score a Twister submission (Ground Cobra Twist) on major televised MMA (ShoXC April 2008).
Baszler was also also the first fighter in the history of MMA to win with it twice. #BaezDay♤ pic.twitter.com/d2QZ5FkQ4l
— Catch Wrestling U (@CatchWrestling) August 8, 2018
– Impact Wrestling has announced that that Pentagon Jr and Sami Callihan will compete in a Mexican Death Match at this Sunday’s television taping…
TORONTO – We're back in the Rebel Entertainment Complex THIS SUNDAY and a HUGE match has been confirmed for that television taping. @TheSamiCallihan vs. @PENTAELZEROM in a Mexican Death match! Get your tickets NOW!
TICKETS: https://t.co/0hEPSlXi8I pic.twitter.com/eKEs4QKRl6
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 8, 2018