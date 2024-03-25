wrestling / News
Shayna Baszler On How Important Josh Barnett and Catch Wrestling Have Been For Her Career
In an interview with Fightful, Shayna Baszler praised Josh Barnett and spoke about how important he’s been to her career, calling him a mentor. Baszler will face Masha Slamovich at Barnett’s Bloodsport X on April 4.
She said: “Anybody that has trained with Josh (Barnett). Especially for Josh, and coming from the lineage I come from with Billy (Robinson), pro wrestling is very important to Josh. It’s not just another thing to do to make some money. There is a very important reason for it. When training with Josh, whether you know it or not, you’re training for pro wrestling. The style that I wrestle, you can compare it to people who train with Josh. You look at Jessamyn’s [Jessamyn Duke] pro wrestling, Marina (Shafir), even, we all train with Josh and you can see it in our work, very similar styles. I would pick anybody on the team, ‘We can do it.’ I just talked about how important wrestling is to Josh. Josh is like a martial arts father to me, a role model of mine. In saying that, it’s very important that I also carry on this tradition and wave this banner of catch wrestling and what Billy and Josh believe pro wrestling to be. I struggle with it sometimes because obviously it’s a different era than UWFI, but when I can do things like what Ronda and I did at SummerSlam, I get the feeling that Billy would be proud of something like that. That stuff is important to me and I’m proud of that.“
