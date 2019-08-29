Shazza McKenzie Joins Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out

– The Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out has a new entrant in Shazza McKenzie. AEW announced McKenzie as an entrant earlier today, which you can see below.

Shazza McKenzie has previously worked in such promotions as RevPro, SHIMMER, RISE, and CHIKARA. The winner of the Casino Battle Royale will earn a title shot against another opponent for the inaugural AEW Women’s World Championship. The match for the title to crown the first women’s champion will be held on the AEW on TNT debut. That event is scheduled for Wednesday, October 2 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Meanwhile, the upcoming AEW All Out card is set for Saturday, August 31 at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.