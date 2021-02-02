Shazza McKenzie Reveals How She Got Booked For First NXT Appearance In 2015

Shazza McKenzie recently spoke to Fightful Select and told a story about her getting her first booking with NXT in 2015, where she wrestled a match in October of that year against Tenille Dashwood (aka Emma).

McKenzie explained to Fightful that she was in Florida for a SHIMMER taping, and while she was already set to attend the NXT event to watch Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, she did not know she was going to be wrestling.

She stated that once she arrived at NXT, they wanted her to work a match at Dashwood’s request. That led to McKenzie having to find ring gear that would work for NXT television.

Dashwood went on to defeat McKenzie in the match in four minutes and 18 seconds during the taping at Full Sail.