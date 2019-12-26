Shazza McKenzie Says She Belongs In AEW

In an interview with Fightful, Shazza McKenzie spoke about about the fans who want her to join All Elite Wrestling and how she believes she belongs there. Here are highlights:

On why she wants to join AEW: “I feel like it’s something where I belong in a sense that I share a lot of qualities with the people backstage. For a long time, I was overlooked and a lot of them feel overlooked, like they’ve worked really hard and for whatever reason, so and so didn’t think they were good enough for this or that. So they’ve basically gone out on their own and proven the world wrong that they are just as good or better. Everyone is so positive and encouraging and motivating. It’s a team effort.”

On the differences between promotions: “Every promotion has their own different vibe. SHIMMER, being an all-women’s promotion, it’s big focus on making sure we’re going out there and proving we’re just as good or better than the guys and that we can put on a whole card without any guys. Things like NXT, that’s a big company so it’s a giant, well-oiled machine. Not that SHIMMER isn’t a well-oiled machine, but sometimes the smaller promotion are not a well-oiled machine. It’s different working for a giant company compared to a small company that is a bit more intimate with the backstage feel.”

On intergender wrestling: “To me, I just like wrestling. I’ve been wrestling for a long time now and when I first started wrestling, there were maybe two or three girls in Australia, so my options for opponents were very limited. Now, the idea of intergender wrestling becoming more popular, it opens up a whole bunch more possibilities with people I can wrestle and different challenges creatively and physically. I enjoy it in that sense. I understand why the major companies don’t really want to do it. If you can have a banger of a match with another girl and have two men go out there and kill it, that’s great. If you want to do intergender wrestling, that works too.”