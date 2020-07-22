Shazza McKenzie Wants A Match With Hikaru Shida, Lists Others Who Should Get Shot

Shazza McKenzie has posted a new video to Twitter in which she reveals that she wants to face AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida. However since she’s stuck in Australia due to travel restrictions, she names other wrestlers Shida should face instead.

She said: “Hikaru Shida has issued an open challenge to anyone who thinks they are strong enough, tough enough, passionate enough to compete for the AEW Women’s World Championship. Now as much as I, Shazza McKenzie, would love to break your heart, Shida, and take that championship from you myself, unfortunately I’m stuck in Australia. But if you want the best, you don’t have to look that far. Some of the best competitors are right under your nose. Give Hyan a shot. Give Nicole Savoy a shot. Heather Monroe. Solo Darling. Trish Adora. Holidead. Give the hard-working women of the independents a shot. And then, when the time comes, and it will come, I’ll be more than ready for my shot.”