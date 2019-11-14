Shazza McKenzie Wants To Be Hired By AEW

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Shazza McKenzie reacted to the fans that want AEW to sign her, revealing that she wants them to hire her too. Here are highlights:

On fans who want her to join AEW: “I would also like to be hired by AEW, so I appreciate it because my goal is to live in America, and be a professional wrestler full-time. And right now, I live in Australia and I travel over here and try to do as much as I can when I can. It’s hard, and it’s taxing flying 24 hours to the other side of the world. So if I could just shorten that flight to when I want to wrestle, that would be great.”

On if there’s been any movement to get signed: “There’s not any specific progress or anything; I’m just taking it one day at a time and hoping that whatever happens, I’ll trust the process and I’ll end up where I’m supposed to end up whenever I end up there. You have to [trust the process], otherwise you’ll go insane and just have a mental breakdown.”

On getting eliminated with the mandible claw at All Out: “It was painful, it was the first time I had ever been dragged over the top rope by my mouth. The mandible or whatever – she, like said all those words in her video about how the match would be, about all the insides of the mouth, and I was like, ‘Ugh’. It just made my throat hurt, and my teeth, and it just made me go over.”

On wrestling on AEW Dark: “I think I was more comfortable this time around probably because the first time around, I never expected to get that opportunity. So getting that opportunity was really overwhelming, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’ Whereas by the second time, I was like, ‘No, I’m working hard for this, and I deserve this, and I have proved I belong here as best as I can.’ And hopefully good things come to those who work hard for them.”