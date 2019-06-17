WWE News: Sheamus Says He Lost 40 Pounds in Six Months, Drake Maverick Searches Boxes for R-Truth, Natalya

– Here is the preview for tonight’s WWE Ride Along which will feature Sheamus and Cesaro in one car and Carmella and R-Truth in another. In the preview clip, Sheamus talks about how he starting his YouTube workout channel because he was getting bored and stuck in a rut working out. He said he lost 40 pounds in six months.

– Drake Maverick tweeted out this video where he searches boxes looking for R-Truth.

– Natalya tweeted about being featured in the July issue of Muscle and Fitness Magazine. She wrote: “So pumped to be featured in the July issue of @muscle_fitness on newsstands now! I share my favorite powerlifting routine and exercises that help me the most. I also had the pleasure of shooting with world famous photographer Per Bernal … check it out!”