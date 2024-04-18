– Former WWE Champion Sheamus made his in-ring return earlier this week on Monday Night Raw, beating Ivar. Earlier today, Sheamus commented on his return via social media, addressing comments and reactions to his physique and appearance. Sheamus noted he was aiming to return for the 2024 WWE Draft, but he got called back to return earlier than expected.

Sheamus wrote, “Ok Ok take your best shots.. Whalemus, Too Many Pies, etc.. and then we’re done with the photoshopping & shaming. I was aiming for the Draft & got an early call-up. My bad. On me. Been sleeping in the gym ever since SO watch this space 👊🏻 i appreciate the love too #Sheamoose” You can view his post below.

Monday’s Raw was his first match back since September of last year, when he was defeated by Edge (aka Adam Copeland) on WWE SmackDown in Toronto.