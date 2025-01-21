Sheamus Addresses Criticism Of His Stiff In-Ring Style

Over the years, fans have voiced their concerns about Sheamus’ in-ring style, saying it can be a bit stiff with other wrestlers. In a conversation with Collider, Sheamus talked about his unique style. Here are the highlights:

On his style:“The thing about me is I’ve never been a guy to take liberties. I will hit you. I will hit you hard. I’m not going to break noses and stuff, but I’ll hit you. But I expect to be hit back just as hard, if not harder, and they know that. They’re relaxed there, and they can do that, and they can show a side of themselves that they probably wouldn’t be able to show with certain other talent or more experienced or veteran talent like me, and that’s just the way I like it.”

On his reputation: “I’m sure there are people who don’t want to get in there with me because they don’t like the physical aspect that I bring, but I don’t give a shit because if you want to go in there with me, come in there with me. A lot of young talent will want to get in there, and they’ll know when they’re going to have a Sheamus match—a banger of a Sheamus match to walk away—and the crowd will give them that much more respect.”