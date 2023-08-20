wrestling / News
Sheamus and Edge Shared a Pint After Last Night’s WWE Smackdown
Edge and Sheamus promised to share a pint after their match on last night’s WWE Smackdown and that’s exactly what they did. Sheamus posted a photo of the two backstage on social media.
He wrote: “A Canadian & an Irishman had a brawl that would make a banshee bawl.. what then? They had a pint of Guinness and said good night & thank you all. #ThankYouEdge #Edge25”
A Canadian & an Irishman had a brawl that would make a banshee bawl.. what then? They had a pint of Guinness and said good night & thank you all. #ThankYouEdge #Edge25 pic.twitter.com/QmkbOnB5h2
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 19, 2023
Of all the comrades that e'er I had
They are sorry for my going away..
But since it falls unto my lot
That I should rise and you should not
I'll gently rise and I'll softly call
Good night and joy be with you all 🥃 pic.twitter.com/y0fXbZaCkJ
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 19, 2023
