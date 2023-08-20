wrestling / News

Sheamus and Edge Shared a Pint After Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

August 19, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Edge Sheamus WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Edge and Sheamus promised to share a pint after their match on last night’s WWE Smackdown and that’s exactly what they did. Sheamus posted a photo of the two backstage on social media.

He wrote: “A Canadian & an Irishman had a brawl that would make a banshee bawl.. what then? They had a pint of Guinness and said good night & thank you all. #ThankYouEdge #Edge25

