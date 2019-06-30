Various News: Sheamus Celebrates Anniversary of Debut, Top 5 Insanely Short NXT Matches, Wrestling Birthdays Include Cody Rhodes and Scott Dawson

– WWE Superstar Sheamus celebrates the anniversary of his WWE debut today. He debuted on the WWE ECW show on June 30, 2009. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

Sheamus wrote, “Ten years ago today, a pale ginger fella from the Northside of Dublin changed the face (and some faces) of wrestling forever. #FaughABallagh #onlygettingstarted”

– NXT released a new NXT Top 5 video, showcasing the Top 5 Insanely Short NXT Matches. You can check out that video below.

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:

* Raw tag team champion Scott Dawson turns 35.

* Alicia Fox turns 33 years old.

* Cody Rhodes turns 34.

* Wrestling legend Terry Funk turns 75.

* Su Yung turns 30.

Also, WWE wished a happy birthday to Scott Dawson today on Twitter, which you can see below.