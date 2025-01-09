Various News: Sheamus Appears On Soccer Podcast, History of Pro Wrestling at Disney World

– Sheamus stopped by the Its Called Soccer for its latest episode to talk the Premier League and WWE. The WWE star appears on the latest episode, which you can check out below and is described as follows:

n this episode of It’s Called Soccer, Gary Neville and Rebecca Lowe sit down with WWE star Sheamus for an unforgettable conversation. Sheamus and Gary reflect on old grudges, dive into the intense Liverpool vs. Manchester United rivalry, and discuss how Sheamus’ passion for football influenced his journey to WWE stardom. The group also explores the rapid rise of Premier League culture in the US, the dedicated fanbase it has built, and Sheamus’ role in NBC FanFest events. Don’t miss Sheamus giving Gary a hands-on WWE crash course, showcasing his iconic Brogue Kick and sharing insights into the physical demands of wrestling.

Sheamus put Neville in the Cloverleaf on the podcast as well, as you can see below:

I want instant entry into Liverpool’s HOF for submitting Gary Neville for crimes against The Kop… #hetappedout pic.twitter.com/UAnFpmugwy — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 9, 2025

