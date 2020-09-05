– Sheamus made certain that Big E. would not become the #1 contender to the WWE Universal Championship on tonight’s Smackdown. During the show, Big E. was set to be part of the Fatal Four-Way #1 contender’s match with Sheamus, King Corbin, and Matt Riddle. However, Sheamus lured E. into the parking lot and assaulted him, hitting the White Noise into a car windshield.

After the segment, Sheamus denied ambushing Big E. and said that he just happened to be there when Big E. showed up and was just defending himself:

– Sami Zayn continues to claim that he’s the true Intercontinental Champion, getting into an argument with Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles over who the proper champion is on tonight’s show:

– John Morrison attempted to steal the Money in the Bank briefcase during their tag team match tonight, but was unsuccessful because the contract was in Otis’ lunch box. All Morrison got was Otis’ lunch: