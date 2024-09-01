Sheamus Attends Georgia Tech Game After Picking Them To Win

Sheamus attended Georgia Tech’s season opener today against Georgia State after just picking them to win over Florida State. Sheamus previously appeared on College Gameday and picked the Yellow Jackets, 10.5 underdogs, while Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit, and Desmond Howard picked Florida State to win in Ireland.

Let me just leave this here for the so called ‘experts’ @PatMcAfeeShow #GeorgiaTech 🇮🇪🇺🇸🏈 pic.twitter.com/Od4OvuYeTO — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 24, 2024