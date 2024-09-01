wrestling / News
Sheamus Attends Georgia Tech Game After Picking Them To Win
August 31, 2024 | Posted by
Sheamus attended Georgia Tech’s season opener today against Georgia State after just picking them to win over Florida State. Sheamus previously appeared on College Gameday and picked the Yellow Jackets, 10.5 underdogs, while Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit, and Desmond Howard picked Florida State to win in Ireland.
Let me just leave this here for the so called ‘experts’ @PatMcAfeeShow #GeorgiaTech 🇮🇪🇺🇸🏈 pic.twitter.com/Od4OvuYeTO
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 24, 2024
Some buzz here 🐝 https://t.co/lYKXMjVbQ1
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 31, 2024
Guess who came to town 👀#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/vBHsTtidxD
— Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (@GTAthletics) August 31, 2024