Sheamus Attends Georgia Tech Game After Picking Them To Win

August 31, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sheamus WWE Raw 7-15-24 Image Credit: WWE

Sheamus attended Georgia Tech’s season opener today against Georgia State after just picking them to win over Florida State. Sheamus previously appeared on College Gameday and picked the Yellow Jackets, 10.5 underdogs, while Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit, and Desmond Howard picked Florida State to win in Ireland.

Sheamus, Joseph Lee

