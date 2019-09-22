Sheamus Explains Helping Becky Lynch Make a Connection for Her WWE Tryout, Praises Her as a ‘Phenomenal Talent’

– Express recently interviewed WWE Superstar Sheamus. During the interview, Sheamus discussed Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch and how he helped put her in contact with the right people so she should get a WWE tryout. Below are some highlights.

Sheamus on helping Lynch make a connection with WWE for her tryout, but not getting her into the promotion: “I actually talked to Becky, I had a conversation before her tryout. I think I got her in touch with whoever it was, I got her in touch with the right people. I just made a connection, she did it all herself. Sometimes things can get misconstrued or whatever, like I got her in WWE … That’s not true at all, but I gave her the information and passed it on until she got the opportunity. She did it, she took it.”

His thoughts on Becky Lynch as a talent: “I always knew Becky was a phenomenal talent, very, very talented [and] very, very good at making the most of every situation. When that Becky Lynch revolution started, the whole ‘The Man’ thing, that was just her. They weren’t doing anything with her but on Twitter, on social media, she just vented, she said what she wanted to say and it just started picking up steam. She’s a really good friend of mine and we’ve always had conversations; she asks me advice, I ask her sometimes.I think it’s phenomenal, I think it’s well-deserved, I think she’s very, very smart [and] a very intelligent person. She knows exactly what she’s doing and she can back it up in the ring so she deserves everything she gets.”