UPDATED: More on Sheamus’s Status After Being Busted Open On Raw

June 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
UPDATE: A new report has additional details on Sheamus’ health after he was busted open on Raw. PWInsider has confirmed that Sheamus’ nose was broken during the spot, which saw Humberto Carrillo bust him open with a forearm.

The site notes that he won’t be out of action unless the company requires him to sit out.

ORIGINAL: A Sheamus vs. Humberto Carrillo has resulted in a mishap once again, as Sheamus got busted open on tonight’s Raw. Sheamus faced Ricochet and then Carrillo in successive matches, losing to both of them. During the Sheamus vs. Carrillo bout, Carrillo hit a forearm that busted Sheamus’ nose and he was visibly bleeding during the match.

This is the second time a mishap in a match between the two has happened; earlier this month they had to go to an improvised ending after Carrillo did a sunset flip powerbomb to the outside that ended up with Sheamus landing on Carrillo’s knee. Carrillo was said to be fine backstage after the match.

You can see clips from the two matches, as well as shots of Sheamus during and after the moment, below.

Humberto Carrillo, RAW, Sheamus

