UPDATED: More on Sheamus’s Status After Being Busted Open On Raw

UPDATE: A new report has additional details on Sheamus’ health after he was busted open on Raw. PWInsider has confirmed that Sheamus’ nose was broken during the spot, which saw Humberto Carrillo bust him open with a forearm.

The site notes that he won’t be out of action unless the company requires him to sit out.

ORIGINAL: A Sheamus vs. Humberto Carrillo has resulted in a mishap once again, as Sheamus got busted open on tonight’s Raw. Sheamus faced Ricochet and then Carrillo in successive matches, losing to both of them. During the Sheamus vs. Carrillo bout, Carrillo hit a forearm that busted Sheamus’ nose and he was visibly bleeding during the match.

This is the second time a mishap in a match between the two has happened; earlier this month they had to go to an improvised ending after Carrillo did a sunset flip powerbomb to the outside that ended up with Sheamus landing on Carrillo’s knee. Carrillo was said to be fine backstage after the match.

You can see clips from the two matches, as well as shots of Sheamus during and after the moment, below.

"This open challenge was to find someone WORTHY of a shot at this #USTitle!"#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/4e54t8MyPz — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2021

RICOCHET SUPPORTS HUMBERTO, SHEAMUS BEGINS TO BLEED FROM THE NOSE pic.twitter.com/qYpRvFhH4Q — Aиοиιмυѕ.ϲοм ۞ (@AnonimusLH) June 1, 2021

DOS DERROTAS EN UNA NOCHE 😱 Sheamus, "El Guerrero Celta", fue derrotado en dos luchas seguidas siendo la primera ante Ricochet y la otra ante Humberto Carrillo. ¿Será el momento de que defienda el campeonato de los Estados Unidos? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/hmxtlEbTfJ — Royal Wrestling (@RoyalWrestling_) June 1, 2021

Me gusta este bookeo de como los luchadores inferiores según Sheamus le están dando su lección #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/qMgavwsLAQ — El Rey del Botch Mosby (@milogarcia99) June 1, 2021