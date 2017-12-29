 

wrestling

WWE News: Sheamus & Cesaro Receive Custom Jordans, Daniel Bryan Hypes Mixed Match Challenge

December 29, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Cesaro and Sheamus WWE Summerslam

– Sheamus & Cesaro received custom Jordans this week…

– Here is Daniel Bryan, hyping the WWE Mixed Match Challenge show, which will debut in January…

article topics :

Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Mixed Match Challenge, Sheamus, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading