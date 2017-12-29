wrestling
WWE News: Sheamus & Cesaro Receive Custom Jordans, Daniel Bryan Hypes Mixed Match Challenge
December 29, 2017 | Posted by
– Sheamus & Cesaro received custom Jordans this week…
One of those rare times in the little guy in a pic haha. Special delivery for @wwesheamus and @wwecesaro tonight. Hooked “The Bar” up with custom Jordan 1s, individual designs for each of them but still cohesive when put together…kind of like Sheamus and Cesaro lol. Thanks for the hospitality guys! #cusrom #theBar #wwe #complexkicks #wrassleWrap #angelusDirect #brkicks
– Here is Daniel Bryan, hyping the WWE Mixed Match Challenge show, which will debut in January…