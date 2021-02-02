WWE News: Sheamus Comments on Drew McIntyre Attack, T-BAR Has Dastardly Hopes For New Day

– Sheamus isn’t moved by how upset Drew McIntyre was over his betrayal on last night’s Raw. Sheamus posted to Twitter on Tuesday commenting on his attack of McIntyre on last night’s show, writing:

“Dry your tears. A Clash of Nations bigger than any friendship is… inevitable. 20 years of brotherhood in combat was always leading to this moment. Be prepared. The Brogue is battle proven far superior to The Claymore. So dig deeper… history is written by the victor.”

– T-BAR also had some uncaring words on Twitter, specifically for The New Day. As the feud between RETRIBUTION and the New Day continues, T-BAR revealed his truly vile hopes for Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E.:

“I hope The New Day cooks up a hefty batch of pancakes for breakfast and then realizes as they sit down to feast that the syrup bottle is completely empty and they have also ran out of butter, forcing them to eat dry ass pancakes with no milk to wash them down.”