– At last night’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE Superstar Sheamus once again failed to win the Intercontinental Championship, losing to reigning champion Bron Breakker. After the match, Sheamus credited Breakker for the spear he landed on him out of mid-air outside of the ring via social media.

Sheamus wrote, “Credit to Bron Breakker, this was the hardest spear I’ve ever taken…” You can view his comments and a clip of the spear in question below: