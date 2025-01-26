wrestling
Sheamus Comments on Mid-Air Spear From Bron Breakker at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
January 26, 2025 | Posted by
– At last night’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE Superstar Sheamus once again failed to win the Intercontinental Championship, losing to reigning champion Bron Breakker. After the match, Sheamus credited Breakker for the spear he landed on him out of mid-air outside of the ring via social media.
Sheamus wrote, “Credit to Bron Breakker, this was the hardest spear I’ve ever taken…” You can view his comments and a clip of the spear in question below:
Credit to Bron Breakker, this was the hardest spear I’ve ever taken… pic.twitter.com/B2xMm8oT12
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 26, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Explains Why Two-Out-Of-Three Fall Matches Don’t Work Today
- Rob Van Dam Discusses The Biggest Thing He Didn’t Like About Paul Heyman
- Matt Cardona Was Offered a New Contract Before WWE Release, Chose to Decline
- Ted DiBiase Discusses the Challenges of Traveling With the Million Dollar Title