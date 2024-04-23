Sheamus Confronts Drew McIntyre On WWE Raw

Sheamus confronted his old friend and rival Drew McIntyre for a heart to heart conversation on this week’s WWE Raw. McIntyre came to the ring on Monday’s show and cut a promo where he began taking shots at CM Punk, angry that Punk has been costing him matches as of late before saying he had a new target in terms of winning King of the Ring.

That brought out Sheamus, who came to the ring and talked about how McIntyre is busy sukling and complaining instead of taking responsibility for his own mistakes. He said that he had a hard truth for McIntyre: that a one-armed CM Punk kicked his ass.

McIntyre said Sheamus knew what Punk did to him years ago and took shots at Sheamus’ weight, which led to Sheamus countering that he could lose the weight but McIntyre couldn’t lose the stupid. McIntyre ultimately said that he is there for Sheamus still and would watch his back against Shinsuke Nakamura. He watched as Sheamus picked up the win against Nakamura in the next match.