Sheamus Expects Conor McGregor To Eventually Wrestle For WWE

Sheamus was recently interviewed by Digital Spy, and he discussed a variety of topics, including his expectations for whether or not MMA superstar Conor McGregor would eventually wrestle for WWE. Here are some of the highlights:

Sheamus on whether Conor McGregor will eventually wrestle for WWE: “He’s teased [coming to WWE] a couple of times. He’s still staying active, he’s a lad who’s won belts, he’s done a lot, so I think he’s that type of person who’s always trying to try his hand at something different. I think WWE would suit him down to the ground. You know, we’ve had a lot of people come in and out, [Floyd] Mayweather came in, a lot of celebrities have come in, a lot of sports people. So I don’t think anyone would raise eyebrows if he came in to WWE. I don’t think it’s if, I think it’s a matter of when to be honest.”

On a potential match against McGregor: “If he wants to come in there with me, that’s grand. He might get the fight of his life there, he might get couple of slaps he’s not used to. But that’s what it’s all about, getting in there and seeing a different type of environment.”

On the differences between WWE and UFC: “In UFC you fight once a year or twice a year, in WWE we’re fighting every week. We’re taking big bumps every week, the physicality we go through is crazy. It’s a different world we’re in, I think it’s definitely more competitive, it’s definitely more physical. It takes more edge being in WWE than it does doing the UFC stuff. I’ll probably get slated online for saying that but until you actually do our schedule you don’t really realise how tough it is. But as I said, if he wants to come in and give it hand I have no bother stepping in the ring with him.”