Sheamus Gets Crowd Hyped At Tennessee Titans Game

Sheamus made an appearance with the Tennessee Titans for their game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. As Fightful notes, the WWE star was honored as the 12th Titan for the NFL team’s home game and got the crowd pumped up ahead of the game.

You can see clips below as well as a photo from Sheamus of his jersey. The Titans ultimately lost the game to the Packers 30 – 14.