Sheamus Cryptically Writes ‘Hi’ Then ‘Bye’ on X

– Former WWE Champion Sheamus has posted some cryptic messages on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today, leading many fans to speculate on their meaning. He cryptically wrote, “Hi,” followed by “Bye” today. The former champion shared no context for the messages. The messages have led to speculation from fans regarding the former Brawling Brutes leader’s current WWE status.

It was previously reported by Fightful Select in September 2023 that Sheamus’ WWE contract was slated to expire in the first quarter of first half of 2024.

The 46-year-old Sheamus has not wrestled since an August 2023 match against Edge (aka Adam Copeland) on SmackDown. He was said to be dealing with a “very bad” shoulder injury that kept him off TV.

hi — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) February 27, 2024