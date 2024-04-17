Sheamus Comments On Custom-Branded Ring Gear, Says He Wears WWE With Pride

Sheamus made his return to the ring on WWE Raw, and he spoke about his custom WWE-branded ring gear the next day. The Celtic Warrior defeated Ivar in his return to the ring and was rocking the new ring gear, which he took to Twitter to praise Venum for creating.

Sheamus wrote:

“Thank you @venum for the 1st ever custom WWE branded ring gear… i wear the WWE brand with pride, many more should too.. #representyourteam”

Venum has made ring gear for a number of MMA companies including the UFC, which is of course now part of TKO alongside WWE.