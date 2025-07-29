wrestling / News
Sheamus Defeats Grayson Waller On WWE Raw, Attacked By Rusev Post-Match
July 28, 2025 | Posted by
Rusev got revenge on Sheamus on this week’s WWE Raw, attacking him after the Celtic Warrior picked up a win. Monday’s show saw Sheamus pick up a win over Grayson Waller in the ring, only to be attacked by the Bulgarian Brute after the match.
Rusev, angry over his loss to Sheamus on last week’s Raw, nailed Sheamus with the shillelagh and applied the Accolade until officials came down to break it up.
Sheamus is a real one for this ❤️#WWERaw @WWE pic.twitter.com/wDFHyC7N5v
— Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) July 29, 2025
Sheamus had another BANGER, but forgot what DAY it is! 😬 pic.twitter.com/9guPIrKs3I
— WWE (@WWE) July 29, 2025
