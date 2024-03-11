Sheamus Has Deleted His Account on Twitter

Sheamus has been absent from WWE TV for some time, and has now deleted his Twitter account during his hiatus. He did not provide a reason before the deletion. He had previously acted cryptically on the social media service. Last month, he wrote “hi” and then “bye” before going quiet again.

It was reported that the Celtic Warrior was dealing with a shoulder injury back in November. He hasn’t appeared on television since August 18, 2023, which was Edge’s last WWE match.