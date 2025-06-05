– WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Sheamus appeared on The Pat McAfee Show this week, and he discussed the recent reports of WrestleMania possibly returning to Las Vegas for next year’s WrestleMania 42. Sheamus noted that this year’s WrestleMania 41 in the city was “a huge hit,” and he expects WrestleMania to go back there again.

Sheamus said on a possible return to Las Vegas for the epic premium live event (via WrestlingInc.com), “Vegas is great. Look, I won’t come out during the daytime obviously for a lot of reasons but it obviously was a huge hit there this year.” He continued, “That move is above my pay grade but you know, either way it was a success so they’re obviously going to go back again because it was such a huge hit.”

As previously noted, WWE is no longer running WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans, Louisiana as originally scheduled. WWE will hold Money in the Bank 2026 in New Orleans instead. WWE has not yet announced where WrestleMania 42 will be held.