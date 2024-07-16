Sheamus Doesn’t Understand Why Pete Dunne Has Beef With Him

– During last night’s WWE Raw, Sheamus picked up a win over Bronson Reed. However, he was later attacked by his former Brawling Brutes stablemate, Pete Dunne. Sheamus later commented on the attack in a WWE digital exclusive video.

Sheamus said on Pete Dunne, “Jackie, you don’t get it. Why has Pete Dunne got so much beef with me? All I ever done is try to help that lad out and lift him up. He’s got so much beef. For a vegan lad, he’s got more beef than anyone else. I don’t get it. I don’t get why has everyone got beef with me. I don’t get it. Maybe you should ask Pete Dunne what his problem is cuz I don’t know.”

You can view that clip below.