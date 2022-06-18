Sheamus, Drew McIntyre Added To Money in the Bank Match On WWE Smackdown

Both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are headed to Money in the Bank, being added to the men’s ladder match on this week’s WWE Smackdown. On Friday night’s show, McIntyre & Sheamus battled in a qualifying match that ended in a double disqualification after they both used chairs against each other.

After the match, both men made their case to Adam Pearce to be included in the match at the PPV. Peace said that they would both be added, joining Seth Rollins as competitors in the bout.

Money in the Bank takes place on July 2nd and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll have an updated lineup for the show after Smackdown ends.