Sheamus & Drew McIntyre Fought Hard To Face Off At WrestleMania 37

Sheamus didn’t end up facing Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37 despite their feud, but he says he and McIntyre tried to get that match on the show. The Celtic Warrior spoke with BT Sport and discussed his rivalry with McIntyre that started 2021, noting that they wanted the blow-off match to be at WrestleMania.

“Yeah, we knew this was gonna be — We really were hoping this was gonna be WrestleMania,” he said. “That’s where we felt the feud should, you know, basically climax, you know? Should come to an end at WrestleMania. And I fought as hard as I could, we both did, kinda to make that happen. But you do what you can do, you know?”

McIntyre, who was also part of the interview, added, “If you watch the pre-match video, it was WrestleMania-worthy. Just, the story that we have, the real story. And we can come back around, and there’s next year’s WrestleMania. You know, we get the fans back, it’ll be new again. But it certainly was a disappointment.”

You can see the full video clip below: